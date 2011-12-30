Dec 30 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some members of Congress took losses trading stocks and
committed basic investing mistakes, according to a Wall Street
Journal analysis of financial disclosures.
* Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the
front-runners for the prestigious and lucrative job of leading
Facebook's IPO. Still, other investment banks aren't giving up.
* A Wall Street Journal reconstruction reveals how
Germany-criticized for not dealing forcefully with the European
debt crisis in its early phase-responded to the dangers in Italy
this autumn by imposing its power on a divided euro zone.
* Verizon is planning a $2 fee for customers paying
bills by phone and online. The company also said its engineers
fixed the month's third outage of its 4G network.
* The iPhone and Facebook may have dominated headlines in
2011, but many other companies flexed their creative muscles,
with inventions ranging from brainy computers to self-piloting
planes.
* Sears Holdings identified 79 of the stores the
retailer is planning to close, with nearly half being Kmart
locations and Florida having the most closures by state.
* Iran's central bank is preparing to file a motion in a New
York federal court early next year to release nearly $2 billion
of its frozen funds at Citigroup Inc.'s Citibank unit,
according to attorneys for the Iranian bank.
* Italy's bond auction brought mixed results that included a
welcome drop in funding costs, but bond yields remain elevated.
* A letter that touched off events leading to Mark Hurd's
resignation as Hewlett-Packard Co.'s chief executive
describes an "uncomfortable dance that went on almost two
years," alleging that his unwanted advances put a female
contractor in the difficult position of rejecting her boss while
trying to preserve her job.
* Chinese manufacturing activity contracted again in
December, though at a more moderate pace than in the previous
month, HSBC's gauge showed on Friday.
* Stocks gained and gold fell in 2011's second-to-last
trading session, as investors were heartened by data showing a
modest improvement in the U.S. housing and employment sectors.
* Fewer Americans are filing new claims for jobless benefits
than at any time since the end of the recession, the latest
signal that the U.S. economy is ending a year of uncertainty on
a positive note.
* Boeing Co.'s production struggles with its 787 Dreamliner
taught it to regularly stress-test suppliers, a skill that is
coming to the forefront as it tackles a mountain of orders for
its best-selling 737 jets.
* Asian stock markets were modestly higher on the last
trading day for 2011 on Friday, helped by an encouraging rise on
Wall Street, but a cautious air prevailed after a tough year
that's left many investors nursing big losses.