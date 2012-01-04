Jan 4 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Several executives and other employees in Jefferies Group
Inc's prime-brokerage unit threatened to leave the firm
in a dispute over issues including a recent restructuring and
year-end compensation, people familiar with the matter said.
* A judge in New York state court delivered a ruling in
favor of mortgage-bond insurers in a case over mortgage-backed
securities Countrywide Financial had insured by MBIA Inc
.
In the ruling, highly anticipated among banks and bond
insurers, New York Supreme Court Justice Eileen Bransten said
MBIA doesn't have to prove direct correlation between allegedly
fraudulent statements made by Countrywide and the souring of the
mortgage bonds.
* Federal Reserve officials this month will begin detailing
their plans for short-term interest rates, a move that could
show that the central bank's easy-money policies will remain in
place for years and give the economy a boost.
* Bowing to increased competition and weaker markets,
investment banks are lowering expectations and cutting costs in
Asia, a region that has been a crucial source of growth for the
industry in recent years.
* The European Central Bank tapped Belgian economist Peter
Praet to head its economics division, the first time in the
central bank's 13-year history that the coveted post will be
held by a non-German.
* Many Wall Street strategists are less than sanguine about
the stock market's fortunes in 2012. Many worry that there seem
to be few solutions to the European sovereign-debt crisis and
that corporate earnings growth in the US may begin to fade.
Strategists at 13 financial firms, on average, expect the
Standard & Poor's 500-stock index to end 2012 at 1334, according
to Birinyi Associates, which is 6.1 percent higher than Friday's
closing level, 1257.60.
* Oil futures finished at their highest level in eight
months on Tuesday, jumping 4.2 percent to top $100, as
heightening tensions between Iran and the West raised fears of
supply disruptions.