* Eastman Kodak is preparing for a bankruptcy-protection filing in the coming weeks should efforts to sell a trove of digital patents fall through.

* Congressional investigators are stepping up their inquiry into how deeply credit-rating firms examined the European bet that sank MF Global.

* Yahoo hired top eBay executive Scott Thompson as its new CEO in an effort to continue as an independent entity, but the move did little to stem questions about the company's future.

* The nation's apartment-vacancy rate in the fourth quarter fell to its lowest level since late 2001 as Americans continued to favor renting homes instead of buying them.

* A new deal between Comcast Corp and Walt Disney Co adds momentum to industry efforts to put Web versions of some TV shows and channels behind subscription walls.

The two companies said they have renewed their deal for Comcast's cable systems to carry Disney-owned TV channels such as ABC and ESPN into the next decade. The agreement also will increase the amount of online video from Disney-owned TV channels made available to Comcast subscribers.

* Production of corn seed is down 25 percent to 50 percent in the U.S. The shortage threatens to scuttle what some expect to be the biggest planting of corn in the U.S.

* Greece faces the risk of a disorderly default in March if it doesn't complete negotiations for the country's second bailout starting this month, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said Wednesday.

* Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to increase by $20 million the total disclosed pay for former Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg, but the recently retired executive won't be getting any more money.

* Boeing Co said Wednesday it will close a defense plant in Kansas, sparking criticism from lawmakers who said the company reneged on a pledge to expand the facility after winning a big Pentagon contract.

The aerospace company cited leaner U.S. defense spending for the planned closure of its 83-year-old Wichita operation, where Boeing upgrades and supports military jets and maintains Air Force One.

* Six U.S. lawmakers have asked the State Department to investigate whether Chinese telecommunications-equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co has violated U.S. sanctions on Iran by supplying it with sensitive communications technology that has been used for censorship.