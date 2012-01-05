Jan 5 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Eastman Kodak is preparing for a
bankruptcy-protection filing in the coming weeks should efforts
to sell a trove of digital patents fall through.
* Congressional investigators are stepping up their inquiry
into how deeply credit-rating firms examined the European bet
that sank MF Global.
* Yahoo hired top eBay executive Scott
Thompson as its new CEO in an effort to continue as an
independent entity, but the move did little to stem questions
about the company's future.
* The nation's apartment-vacancy rate in the fourth quarter
fell to its lowest level since late 2001 as Americans continued
to favor renting homes instead of buying them.
* A new deal between Comcast Corp and Walt Disney
Co adds momentum to industry efforts to put Web versions
of some TV shows and channels behind subscription walls.
The two companies said they have renewed their deal for
Comcast's cable systems to carry Disney-owned TV channels such
as ABC and ESPN into the next decade. The agreement also will
increase the amount of online video from Disney-owned TV
channels made available to Comcast subscribers.
* Production of corn seed is down 25 percent to 50 percent
in the U.S. The shortage threatens to scuttle what some expect
to be the biggest planting of corn in the U.S.
* Greece faces the risk of a disorderly default in March if
it doesn't complete negotiations for the country's second
bailout starting this month, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said
Wednesday.
* Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to increase
by $20 million the total disclosed pay for former Chief
Executive Ivan Seidenberg, but the recently retired executive
won't be getting any more money.
* Boeing Co said Wednesday it will close a defense
plant in Kansas, sparking criticism from lawmakers who said the
company reneged on a pledge to expand the facility after winning
a big Pentagon contract.
The aerospace company cited leaner U.S. defense spending for
the planned closure of its 83-year-old Wichita operation, where
Boeing upgrades and supports military jets and maintains Air
Force One.
* Six U.S. lawmakers have asked the State Department to
investigate whether Chinese telecommunications-equipment maker
Huawei Technologies Co has violated U.S. sanctions on
Iran by supplying it with sensitive communications technology
that has been used for censorship.