Jan 6 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Barnes & Noble warned of a deeper-than-expected
loss for its fiscal year and said it is weighing splitting off
its Nook business.
* Fresh signs point to continuing strength in the labor
market as private employers slow the pace of layoffs and step up
hiring. The number of Americans applying for initial jobless
claims-an indicator of whether layoffs are abating-fell by
15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 372,000 last week, the Labor
Department said Thursday.
* Alcoa, the world's biggest aluminum company, said
it will slash global smelting capacity by 12 percent, as high
costs and slumping prices threaten profits.
Alcoa said it will permanently close the smelter in Alcoa,
Tenn., a small community founded in 1919 around the company's
aluminum plant.
* Yahoo Inc 's new chief executive is likely to face
a key decision almost immediately: whether to support a complex
tax deal that could save the Internet company up to $4 billion
in taxes.
The deal would take advantage of a tax rule that would help
the Sunnyvale, California, company shed holdings in Internet
companies in China and Japan without creating a tax bill.
* The euro Thursday fell to its lowest level against the
dollar since September 2010. Analysts and investors are now
pondering whether the decline marks the start of an important
shift in the currency's behavior.
* Trying to persuade locked-out workers in Canada to accept
a sharp cut in pay, Caterpillar Inc is citing lower
wages elsewhere. But instead of pointing to the usual models of
cheap and pliant labor, such as China or Mexico, it is using a
more surprising example: the U.S.
Wage and benefit costs at a Caterpillar rail-equipment plant
in LaGrange, Illinois, are less than half of those at the
company's locomotive-assembly plant in London, Ontario,
Caterpillar says.
* Fresh signs point to continuing strength in the labor
market as private employers slow the pace of layoffs and step up
hiring.
The number of Americans applying for initial jobless
claims-an indicator of whether layoffs are abating-fell by
15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 372,000 last week, the Labor
Department said Thursday.