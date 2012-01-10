Jan 10 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Industrial bellwether Alcoa swung to a fourth-quarter loss, largely due to slumping aluminum prices and charges to curtail high-cost production in Europe and the US.

* Hostess Brands Inc is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, said people familiar with the matter, a move that would mark the second significant court restructuring for the Twinkies and Wonder Bread baker in the past several years.

* Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned Monday after emails appeared to undercut his assertion that he knew nothing of a currency trade worth more than $500,000 by his wife last summer.

* Olympus Corp said Tuesday it filed suit against 19 current and former board members, including its current president Shuichi Takayama, after deeming them culpable in some way in the company's $1.5 billion loss-hiding scandal.

* Higher holiday sales and increased card use are expected to help Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc post improved quarterly earnings, say analysts. Visa and MasterCard don't lend to customers but make money by processing card transactions for banks and merchants - a business that has been getting more lucrative, thanks in large part to consumers' continuing move to cards from cash and checks.

* Investors agreed to pay the German government for the privilege of lending it money.

In an auction Monday, Germany sold 3.9 billion euros ($4.96 billion) of six-month bills that had an average yield of negative 0.0122 percent, the first time on record that yields at a German debt auction moved into negative territory.

* In the latest sign of unease about how hard Europe's sovereign-debt crisis might hit US financial firms, securities regulators prodded banks to take a more rigorous approach to disclosing their European exposure.

* Consumer borrowing leapt as holiday spending kicked in late last year, according to a new Federal Reserve report that hinted the era of household debt reduction that has held the economy back for years might be entering a new, milder phase.

The Fed said Monday that household borrowing on credit cards, car loans, student loans and other kinds of installment debt rose at a 9.9 percent seasonally adjusted annual rate in November, the fastest monthly increase since November 2001.

(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)