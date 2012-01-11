Jan 11 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Romney won the New Hampshire primary, giving him
significant momentum as he seeks to consolidate his claim to the
Republican presidential nomination.
* Spanish banks, which played a big role in the country's
housing bust, are continuing to fund new real-estate projects
despite a huge glut in unsold homes.
* Dozens of Continental Airlines trans-Atlantic flights have
been forced to make unexpected stops in Canada and elsewhere to
take on fuel after running into unusually strong headwinds.
* The Fed turned $76.9 billion over to the U.S. Treasury
last year, close to the 2010 record, amid a strong profit
generated from its expanding portfolio of securities.
* The Los Angeles Dodgers and News Corp.'s Fox unit
settled a lawsuit Tuesday that could have crippled the sale of
the team.
* European antitrust regulators urged rejection of the
proposed merger of the owner of the New York Stock Exchange and
Deutsche Börse.
* Fannie Mae Chief Executive Michael J. Williams resigned
Tuesday, saying he will depart as soon as the mortgage-finance
giant's board names a successor.
* Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, with
resources plays rising sharply in Sydney on strong copper
imports from China, though exporters in Seoul and Tokyo pulled
back as sentiment remained fragile amid continued caution over
the euro-zone debt crisis.
* The market for orange juice futures received another jolt
after the federal government said some Brazilian imports
contained a potentially harmful fungicide.
* The ex-Lehman Brothers Inc. banker who was to salvage
Nomura Holdings Inc.'s ambitious global expansion
resigned after he was unable to garner support for a more
radical overhaul of the global wholesale-banking operations,
people familiar with the matter said.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is close to settling
part of a lawsuit filed by federal prosecutors that accused the
bank of fraudulently overcharging clients for currency trades,
according to a court filing and people familiar with the matter.
* Eastman Kodak Co. filed patent lawsuits Tuesday
against Apple Inc. and HTC Corp. as the
struggling imaging company continued trying to mine its
intellectual-property portfolio for much-needed cash.