Jan 12 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Struggling Sears Holdings Corp suffered another
setback when a large lender said it would no longer finance
loans to suppliers awaiting payment from the company.
Sears representatives played down the decision by CIT Group
Inc, the largest US provider of what are known as factoring
services for vendors, saying the payables the firm had financed
amounted to only about 5 percent of the retailer's inventory.
* Coca-Cola admitted it had discovered an unapproved
fungicide in orange juice products sold by it and some
competitors in the US.
* BATS Global Markets has struck an agreement with asset
manager BlackRock to list eight new exchange-traded
funds, as the Kansas City, Mo.-based exchange group tries to
expand its profile.
* Amid a swirl of political controversy about the
private-equity business, Carlyle Group revealed that
its three founders together earned more than $400 million last
year.
* Germany's economy contracted in the fourth quarter,
putting it at risk of a shallow recession at a time when
euro-zone countries struggling with their debts are looking to
the bloc's biggest economy to give the region a lift.
Germany's stagnation, after two years of strong growth,
could fuel further international calls for the country to
stimulate growth.
* From Brazil to Indonesia to the Philippines,
emerging-market countries are pouring into the bond market,
taking advantage of soaring investor demand to sell debt at
record-low interest rates.
Governments and government-linked organizations in the
developing world have sold $11.3 billion in bonds in the first
two weeks of the year, according to data provider Dealogic.
Investors have wanted more, placing orders well above the amount
of bonds being sold.
* US energy companies are pumping so much natural gas out of
the ground that prices are plummeting, and the cheap gas isn't
likely to evaporate anytime soon.
* The US government Wednesday released a detailed listing of
facilities that emitted the most greenhouse gases in 2010, with
three coal-fired power plants owned by Southern Co
topping the list.
Power plants accounted for more than half of the
greenhouse-gas emissions by the major emitters on the list, with
refineries and chemical facilities also contributing large
shares.
* If this winter's streak of strong headwinds across the
Atlantic continues, Continental Airlines has few options for
stemming a spate of unscheduled fuel stops on its 757 flights
from Europe to the U.S. short of adding auxiliary fuel tanks to
those smaller jetliners-a move the airline previously considered
and rejected, said people familiar with the matter.
