* Bank of America Corp has told US regulators that
it is willing to retreat from some parts of the country if its
financial problems deepen, according to people familiar with the
situation.
* Delta, US Airways and private-equity firm TPG
are studying bids for American Airlines parent AMR
, which is in Chapter 11.
* PepsiCo's strategic review is unlikely to result
in a breakup of the company or a rebuke of CEO Indra Nooyi but
more marketing dollars are expected to flow into sodas, and cost
cuts-including layoffs-are expected.
* Coca-Cola Co said Thursday it has been contacted by
a "relatively small number" of consumers with questions about an
unapproved fungicide the company reported finding in orange
juice sold by it and competitors in the US.
Brazilian orange juice producers say the use of the
fungicide carbendazim, which was discovered in some major U.S.
orange juice brands, is widespread in Brazil, raising concerns
that most deliveries to the U.S. could contain the substance.
* Federal prosecutors have opened an inquiry into whether
financial practices at Diamond Foods Inc involved
criminal fraud, people familiar with the matter said, a
development that raises the stakes for the snack maker and could
jeopardize its acquisition of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co
.
* The European Central Bank left its key interest rate on
hold at 1 percent, suggesting officials aren't overly concerned
about the severity of the downturn gripping the euro-zone
economy.
ECB President Mario Draghi expressed a slightly more upbeat
view of the currency bloc's economy than he had in recent
months, suggesting business activity is stabilizing.
* Acacia Research Corp agreed to buy Adaptix Inc
from private-equity firm Baker Capital for $160 million in cash,
a move by Acacia to bulk up on its portfolio of next-generation
wireless patents.
* Goldman Sachs recently approached the New York Fed
and offered to buy a multibillion-dollar bundle of risky
mortgage bonds that the Fed acquired in the 2008 bailout of AIG
.
* Credit markets have a message for European officials
wrangling with investors to cut Greece's debt: You will get a
deal, but it may not be the one you want.
Trading in Greek bonds and credit-default swaps suggests
that while investors are betting an agreement will be reached,
some bondholders are unlikely to enter into it voluntarily. That
could lead to a technical default under the arcane rules of the
credit markets, an outcome that European officials have been
working hard to prevent.
