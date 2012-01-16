Jan 16 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facebook Inc is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the biggest-ever initial public offerings for a Web company. But as the social network moves toward an IPO it must prove to investors that it is ready for the big time.

That task falls to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, 27, who built Facebook out of his Harvard College dorm room in 2004, and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, 42, a former Google Inc executive.

* Online video site Hulu LLC is increasing its output of original shows, the latest in an escalation of TV-like programs being made directly for the Internet, further blurring the lines between the Web and TV.

Hulu said Sunday that it will roll out two new shows between now and summer, while bringing back a third it debuted last year.

* Greece will resume talks with its private-sector creditors next week on a massive debt restructuring plan, with an aim to reach the outlines of a deal in time for a Feb. 23 meeting of euro-zone finance ministers.

In remarks to fellow socialist party members, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos insisted the talks will resume in the coming days despite breaking down on Friday amid disagreements over the future interest rate Greece will pay.

* Asian stocks dropped after S&P lowered its ratings on nine euro-zone nations. The euro fell to a fresh 11-year low against the Japanese yen.

* The cascade of rating downgrades that hit France and eight other euro-zone nations last week casts fresh doubts over the monetary union's ability to bail itself out of financial crisis and rescue its most vulnerable member, Greece.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday said it had stripped triple-A ratings from France and Austria and downgraded seven others, including Spain, Italy and Portugal. It retained the triple-A rating on Europe's No. 1 economy, Germany.

* The European Central Bank's increasingly swollen balance sheet has helped bring a measure of calm to volatile markets, but some believe it could itself become a problem and bring more volatility to the 17-nation currency bloc.

Nearly a year of anticrisis-lending measures have sent the ECB's books to a record 2.73 trillion euros ($3.46 trillion), some 29 percent of the euro zone's gross domestic product, its highest percentage ever.