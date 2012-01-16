Jan 16 The following were the top stories
* Facebook Inc is gearing up for what is expected to be one
of the biggest-ever initial public offerings for a Web company.
But as the social network moves toward an IPO it must prove to
investors that it is ready for the big time.
That task falls to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, 27, who
built Facebook out of his Harvard College dorm room in 2004, and
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, 42, a former Google Inc
executive.
* Online video site Hulu LLC is increasing its output of
original shows, the latest in an escalation of TV-like programs
being made directly for the Internet, further blurring the lines
between the Web and TV.
Hulu said Sunday that it will roll out two new shows between
now and summer, while bringing back a third it debuted last
year.
* Greece will resume talks with its private-sector creditors
next week on a massive debt restructuring plan, with an aim to
reach the outlines of a deal in time for a Feb. 23 meeting of
euro-zone finance ministers.
In remarks to fellow socialist party members, Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos insisted the talks will resume in
the coming days despite breaking down on Friday amid
disagreements over the future interest rate Greece will pay.
* Asian stocks dropped after S&P lowered its ratings on nine
euro-zone nations. The euro fell to a fresh 11-year low against
the Japanese yen.
* The cascade of rating downgrades that hit France and eight
other euro-zone nations last week casts fresh doubts over the
monetary union's ability to bail itself out of financial crisis
and rescue its most vulnerable member, Greece.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday said it had
stripped triple-A ratings from France and Austria and downgraded
seven others, including Spain, Italy and Portugal. It retained
the triple-A rating on Europe's No. 1 economy, Germany.
* The European Central Bank's increasingly swollen balance
sheet has helped bring a measure of calm to volatile markets,
but some believe it could itself become a problem and bring more
volatility to the 17-nation currency bloc.
Nearly a year of anticrisis-lending measures have sent the
ECB's books to a record 2.73 trillion euros ($3.46 trillion),
some 29 percent of the euro zone's gross domestic product, its
highest percentage ever.
