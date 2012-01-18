Jan 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo said its co-founder Jerry Yang has resigned from its board, severing all ties with the company he founded about 17 years ago.

* Tech companies are about to unleash a splashy weapon - Internet blackout day - to block proposed antipiracy legislation.

* Calpers, the giant California pension fund, is dumping one of its last major housing investments at a big loss.

* The World Bank has revised downward its global growth forecast for 2012, acknowledging that the world is in a precarious position under threat of a Lehman-like crisis engulfing capital markets.

* Countrywide Financial Corp. co-founder Angelo Mozilo may have directed the lender to extend preferential treatment on a 1998 loan to Republican Rep. Howard McKeon of California, according to a letter released Tuesday by a senior House Democrat.

* General Electric is starting to adopt Apple laptops and desktops as the 120-year-old conglomerate tries to buff its technology image and attract young talent.

* Big U.S. banks are reopening the lending spigot amid signs that an improving economy is spurring companies and individuals to borrow more.

On Tuesday, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. recorded their strongest loan-growth numbers since the financial crisis.

* The captain of a cruise ship that sank off Italy had to be ordered back to oversee the evacuation, transcripts revealed. The death toll rose to 11.