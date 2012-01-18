BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
Jan 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo said its co-founder Jerry Yang has resigned from its board, severing all ties with the company he founded about 17 years ago.
* Tech companies are about to unleash a splashy weapon - Internet blackout day - to block proposed antipiracy legislation.
* Calpers, the giant California pension fund, is dumping one of its last major housing investments at a big loss.
* The World Bank has revised downward its global growth forecast for 2012, acknowledging that the world is in a precarious position under threat of a Lehman-like crisis engulfing capital markets.
* Countrywide Financial Corp. co-founder Angelo Mozilo may have directed the lender to extend preferential treatment on a 1998 loan to Republican Rep. Howard McKeon of California, according to a letter released Tuesday by a senior House Democrat.
* General Electric is starting to adopt Apple laptops and desktops as the 120-year-old conglomerate tries to buff its technology image and attract young talent.
* Big U.S. banks are reopening the lending spigot amid signs that an improving economy is spurring companies and individuals to borrow more.
On Tuesday, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. recorded their strongest loan-growth numbers since the financial crisis.
* The captain of a cruise ship that sank off Italy had to be ordered back to oversee the evacuation, transcripts revealed. The death toll rose to 11. (Compiled by Tresa Sherin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.