* Some of the biggest names on Wall Street are lining up to
become landlords to cash-strapped Americans by bidding on pools
of foreclosed properties being sold by Fannie Mae.
* The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to announce that
taxpayers reaped a $25 billion profit on mortgage bonds
purchased at the height of the financial crisis.
* GM and Peugeot aim to begin joint
development of at least two cars by this fall, under an alliance
that Akerson says changes how GM does business.
* United Parcel Service is close to a $6.8 billion
deal to acquire Dutch rival TNT Express, a tie-up that
would create a dominant package-shipping company in Europe.
* Biotech firms have seen venture financing decline amid
the weak economy and poor returns on stock offerings.
* The outcome of the Greek credit-default swaps masks flaws
in the contracts that have rattled investors and are leading to
calls to revamp how the swaps are handled for defaulting
sovereign nations.
* Dynegy Inc on Friday defended moving assets from a
subsidiary to the parent company before the subsidiary filed for
bankruptcy protection, fighting back against a bankruptcy
examiner who called the transaction a "fraudulent transfer."