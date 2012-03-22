March 22 The following were the top stories in
* French authorities appeared to be closing in on the
suspect in a series of shootings of soldiers, schoolchildren and
a teacher, characterizing him as an Islamist radical who had
been planning to strike again Wednesday.
* Deutsche Bank changed the legal structure of
its huge U.S. subsidiary to shield it from new regulations that
would have required the German bank to pump new capital into the
U.S. arm.
* Hartford Financial said it would exit its annuity
business and weigh a sale of a large portion of its life
insurance operation, in a move pushed for by hedge-fund titan
John Paulson.
* Springleaf Finance, the subprime lender owned by Fortress
Investment Group, has hired restructuring lawyers as it
struggles to raise new funds and grapples with billions in debt
coming due later this year.
* McDonald's Corp's Chief executive Jim Skinner is
retiring, handing the challenge of sustaining one of the
restaurant industry's strongest runs to the company's president,
Don Thompson.
* The Associated Press said Gary Pruitt, longtime chairman
and chief executive of the newspaper publisher McClatchy Co,
will become the news cooperative's next president and CEO.