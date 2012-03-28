March 28 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Goldman Sachs agreed to change its board structure in order to persuade a union pension fund to drop a shareholder proposal that could have cost Lloyd Blankfein his job as chairman.

* Basketball legend Magic Johnson led a group that won an auction for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, marking the final chapter of a soap-opera style saga for the franchise.

* BATS Global Markets' directors voted to remove Joe Ratterman as chairman, while expressing unanimous support for him to stay on as the company's chief executive.

* In recent months, lawyers for Edith O'Brien, the assistant treasurer at MF Global, offered a so-called proffer as part of an effort to negotiate immunity from prosecution in exchange for her cooperation with federal investigators.

* Japanese securities regulators sought additional charges against Olympus and five individuals for their alleged involvement in the company's $1.5 billion accounting scandal.

* The Fed's response to the 2008 financial crisis prevented a more severe recession, Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a comprehensive defense of the central bank's actions.