March 28 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Goldman Sachs agreed to change its board structure
in order to persuade a union pension fund to drop a shareholder
proposal that could have cost Lloyd Blankfein his job as
chairman.
* Basketball legend Magic Johnson led a group that won an
auction for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, marking the
final chapter of a soap-opera style saga for the franchise.
* BATS Global Markets' directors voted to remove
Joe Ratterman as chairman, while expressing unanimous support
for him to stay on as the company's chief executive.
* In recent months, lawyers for Edith O'Brien, the assistant
treasurer at MF Global, offered a so-called proffer
as part of an effort to negotiate immunity from prosecution in
exchange for her cooperation with federal investigators.
* Japanese securities regulators sought additional charges
against Olympus and five individuals for their alleged
involvement in the company's $1.5 billion accounting scandal.
* The Fed's response to the 2008 financial crisis prevented
a more severe recession, Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a
comprehensive defense of the central bank's actions.