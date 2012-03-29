March 29 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Dodgers' new owners have a rich opportunity to either launch a regional sports network or to hold an auction for rights to televise games.

* Iran's oil exports have dropped as buyers prepare for sanctions, and shipments are likely to shrink further if Obama determines by Friday that markets can adjust to less Iranian oil.

* MF Global executives stymied lawmakers who demanded answers about money transfers that left the securities firm's customers with losses.

* Myanmar said it would float its currency, effective April 1, enacting a long-sought policy reform that is expected to make the resource-rich Southeast Asian country more inviting to foreign investors following decades of pariah-nation status.

* News Corp is contemplating the launch of a national cable sports network in the U.S., according to a person familiar with the matter, putting it head to head with Walt Disney Co's ESPN.

* China approved a broad package of financial reforms in Wenzhou, a city known for entrepreneurship and underground lending, in what may be a prelude to a national effort to liberalize China's creaking financial system.