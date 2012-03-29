March 29 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Dodgers' new owners have a rich opportunity to either
launch a regional sports network or to hold an auction for
rights to televise games.
* Iran's oil exports have dropped as buyers prepare for
sanctions, and shipments are likely to shrink further if Obama
determines by Friday that markets can adjust to less Iranian
oil.
* MF Global executives stymied lawmakers who
demanded answers about money transfers that left the securities
firm's customers with losses.
* Myanmar said it would float its currency, effective April
1, enacting a long-sought policy reform that is expected to make
the resource-rich Southeast Asian country more inviting to
foreign investors following decades of pariah-nation status.
* News Corp is contemplating the launch of a
national cable sports network in the U.S., according to a person
familiar with the matter, putting it head to head with Walt
Disney Co's ESPN.
* China approved a broad package of financial reforms in
Wenzhou, a city known for entrepreneurship and underground
lending, in what may be a prelude to a national effort to
liberalize China's creaking financial system.