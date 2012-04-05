April 5 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* New York's top financial regulator is expanding an investigation of insurers that force homeowners insurance on borrowers.

* Fears that central banks may soon end efforts to support financial markets and fresh concerns about Europe drove down stock markets around the world.

* Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins and Hachette are close to settling an e-book price-fixing probe with the Justice Department. Apple and two other publishers are holding out.

* The market for pools of loans to "junk"-rated companies is coming back, driven by investors' hunger for high-risk, high-return securities. It has topped $6.8 billion this year, the fastest pace in four years.

* Yahoo confirmed it would eliminate 2,000 jobs, or 14 percent of its global work force, a move expected to yield about $375 million of annual savings.

* Callaway Golf Co agreed to sell the intellectual-property rights to its Top-Flite golf equipment and accessories brand to Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.