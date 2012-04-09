April 9 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The firm Pipeline said it filled stock investors' orders
by matching them with opposite orders from other investors, but
as the SEC said in a settlement last fall, most of the orders
actually were filled by an internal Pipeline affiliate that was
trading ahead of the Pipeline clients.
* The FDA approved an Eli Lilly test that can help
detect Alzheimer's-a potential boon to treatment and developing
drugs against the disease.
* The fight over the proposed Empire State Building public
offering, which has aroused King Kong-size passions, has moved
to a new battleground: a spat between small investors and the
Malkin family over taxes arising from the iconic skyscraper's
coming listing.
* Share prices have defied skeptics this year, registering
strong gains even as first-quarter earnings estimates have been
declining. That raises the prospect of a jolt to investors when
reporting season begins this week.
* Water-park owner Great Wolf Resorts said KSL
Capital Patners raised its bid for the company to $7 a share.
* Authorities in the U.S. and Libya are investigating oil
giants such as Italy's Eni SpA and France's Total SA
over their past relations with the fallen Libyan
regime, potentially casting a cloud on the companies' ambitions
to expand their foothold in the country with the largest oil
reserves in Africa.