April 10 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The nation's major wireless providers have agreed to a deal with the U.S. government to build a central database of stolen cellphones -- part of a broad effort to tame an explosion of thefts nationwide.

* President Barack Obama and fellow Democrats plan to press Republicans this week to support a minimum tax on millionaires-known as the "Buffett Rule."

* AOL struck a $1.1 billion deal to sell and license hundreds of patents to Microsoft, spotlighting an escalating arms race among tech titans.

* The banks and other firms that collect payments from mortgage borrowers and handle their defaults are drawing scrutiny from a new U.S. regulator, following widespread abuses in foreclosures during the housing crisis.

* More regulatory action may be needed to safeguard the money-market mutual fund industry, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a speech Monday night.

* Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage firm E*Trade Financial Corp has emerged as the front-runner for the top job at Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage-finance giant, according to people familiar with the matter.