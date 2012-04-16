April 16 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hourly rates for the top quarter of law-firm partners rose
4.9 percent last year, while those for the bottom quarter rose
just 1.3 percent, widening the gap in the corporate legal
market.
r.reuters.com/dum67s
* Opening arguments are expected to begin as soon as Tuesday
in the legal showdown between Google and Oracle
. Oracle alleges that Google's Android mobile-phone
software infringes on Java patents and copyrights.
r.reuters.com/fum67s
* China made one of its strongest moves yet to show that it
believes the yuan is ready to become a global currency by
loosening daily trading limits.
r.reuters.com/hum67s
* Chinese companies are stepping up acquisitions in Japan --
a trend likely to accelerate as it relies on China's growing
wealth to help rebuild Japan's businesses.
r.reuters.com/jum67s
* Carlyle Group plans to sell 30.5 million shares priced
between $23 and $25 in its initial public offering, valuing the
firm toward the lower end of what had been expected.
r.reuters.com/kum67s
* Top European Central Bank official Jörg Asmussen called on
the rest of the world to pledge more money to the International
Monetary Fund's crisis war chest, a view expected to put Europe
at odds with other regions at talks in Washington later this
week.
r.reuters.com/mum67s
* The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $25,000
fine on Google accusing the search giant of deliberately
obstructing an investigation into whether the company violated
federal rules when its street-mapping service collected and
stored data from unencrypted Wi-Fi networks in 2010.
r.reuters.com/num67s