Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
April 17 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The meteoric stock-price rise that has propelled Apple to become the world's most-valuable company is showing signs of faltering, threatening to drag the market down with it.
* Spain warned it could seize control of finances in regional governments as it struggles to cut its deficit and shore up investor confidence.
* U.S. regulators gave approval for Egan-Jones Ratings to rate bonds and other securities despite having serious concerns about the firm's internal procedures and staffing levels.
* If history is any guide, Carlyle could have its challenges convincing potential owners of the virtues of a publicly traded private-equity firm.
* A federal judge is weighing whether officials of bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama, can divert money that would have gone to pay JPMorgan Chase and other debtholders in order to upgrade its leaky sewer system.
* The World Bank's board named Jim Yong Kim as its next president, maintaining the U.S.'s seven-decade lock on the post despite the first challenge by candidates from other countries.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving to address criticism that it doesn't adequately weigh the economic impact of its regulations, a problem that has led to rules overturned in the courts and delays of key policies.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
Feb 23 Security software provider Symantec Corp held talks to acquire FireEye Inc about six months ago, but is not currently pursuing a deal with the cyber security company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.