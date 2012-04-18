April 18 The following were the top stories in
* The City of London Corp is forming a working group with
five leading banks as well as the U.K. Treasury, the Bank of
England and the Financial Services Authority to support growth
of yuan business in the city.
* Shareholders of Citigroup handed the bank a scathing
rebuke, rejecting a board-approved compensation package for its
senior executives.
* Warren Buffett disclosed he has prostate cancer and will
receive treatment in the coming months but gave no indication of
plans to step back from Berkshire Hathaway.
* The State Department is prodding several large banks to
resume doing business with foreign embassies in the U.S. after
several accounts were closed amid a crackdown on money
laundering.
* Pfizer is close to selling its infant-nutrition
business to Nestlé for at least $9 billion in what
would be one of the largest deals so far this year.
* In a bid to capitalize on the growing market for fast
Internet access on planes, Honeywell has signed a deal
with satellite-operator Inmarsat to provide gear for airborne
broadband connections.
* First Solar Inc once the dominant U.S.
solar-equipment maker, is slashing its work force by nearly a
third and shutting a factory as it contends with a solar-panel
glut that the company called "the new market reality."
* Best Buy founder and chairman Richard Schulze has
long run the company like a family business. Now, his long
shadow could complicate the hunt for a new chief executive at a
crucial juncture.
