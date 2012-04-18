April 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The City of London Corp is forming a working group with five leading banks as well as the U.K. Treasury, the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority to support growth of yuan business in the city.

r.reuters.com/maw67s

* Shareholders of Citigroup handed the bank a scathing rebuke, rejecting a board-approved compensation package for its senior executives.

r.reuters.com/paw67s

* Warren Buffett disclosed he has prostate cancer and will receive treatment in the coming months but gave no indication of plans to step back from Berkshire Hathaway.

r.reuters.com/qaw67s

* The State Department is prodding several large banks to resume doing business with foreign embassies in the U.S. after several accounts were closed amid a crackdown on money laundering.

r.reuters.com/saw67s

* Pfizer is close to selling its infant-nutrition business to Nestlé for at least $9 billion in what would be one of the largest deals so far this year.

r.reuters.com/taw67s

* In a bid to capitalize on the growing market for fast Internet access on planes, Honeywell has signed a deal with satellite-operator Inmarsat to provide gear for airborne broadband connections.

r.reuters.com/xaw67s

* First Solar Inc once the dominant U.S. solar-equipment maker, is slashing its work force by nearly a third and shutting a factory as it contends with a solar-panel glut that the company called "the new market reality."

r.reuters.com/bew67s

* Best Buy founder and chairman Richard Schulze has long run the company like a family business. Now, his long shadow could complicate the hunt for a new chief executive at a crucial juncture.

r.reuters.com/dew67s