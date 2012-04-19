April 19 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Europe's bold program to defuse its financial crisis by
injecting cash into the banking system is running out of steam.
* Citigroup directors met but took no action in
response to the nonbinding shareholder vote against the
board-approved compensation package for top executives. Some
smaller regional banks are feeling similar pressure from
shareholders.
* After a sizzling start to the year, gasoline futures
prices are sliding, easing pressures on drivers and the U.S.
economy and raising the prospect that prices at the pump could
be headed lower still.
* Cambodia tapped into the growing global interest in
Southeast Asia with the start of trading in the sole stock at
its gleaming new stock exchange.
* European antitrust regulators are expected Thursday to
approve a plan by a Sony Corp-led investor group to buy
EMI Group Ltd's huge music-publishing division for $2.2 billion,
according to people familiar with the situation.
* When Microsoft Corp reports its third-quarter
earnings Thursday, investors will be watching closely for
insights about a coming product vital to ensuring the software
giant's relevance in computing.
