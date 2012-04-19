April 19 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Europe's bold program to defuse its financial crisis by injecting cash into the banking system is running out of steam.

* Citigroup directors met but took no action in response to the nonbinding shareholder vote against the board-approved compensation package for top executives. Some smaller regional banks are feeling similar pressure from shareholders.

* After a sizzling start to the year, gasoline futures prices are sliding, easing pressures on drivers and the U.S. economy and raising the prospect that prices at the pump could be headed lower still.

* Cambodia tapped into the growing global interest in Southeast Asia with the start of trading in the sole stock at its gleaming new stock exchange.

* European antitrust regulators are expected Thursday to approve a plan by a Sony Corp-led investor group to buy EMI Group Ltd's huge music-publishing division for $2.2 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.

* When Microsoft Corp reports its third-quarter earnings Thursday, investors will be watching closely for insights about a coming product vital to ensuring the software giant's relevance in computing.

