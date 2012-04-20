April 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama's efforts to project himself as a protector of the middle class have strengthened him for the general election, while Mitt Romney has gained traction with his argument that he can improve the economy.

* Dewey & LeBoeuf is considering a novel rescue plan that would put the law firm into bankruptcy protection but might be its best hope at preserving value at a prestigious firm that this year has been hemorrhaging talent.

* Rising layoffs, falling home sales and slowing manufacturing activity are sparking fears that the economic recovery is headed for a springtime stall for the third year in a row.

* An unprofitable business-technology start-up with a funny name turned in the best stock debut this year. Splunk closed up 109 percent, the latest proof that the tech-stock appetite extends beyond hot names like Facebook.

* Verizon, fed up with the high costs of offering the iPhone, plans to push smartphones powered by Microsoft's Windows software, as a counterweight to the popular Apple device.

* The SEC voted to take an enforcement action against Egan-Jones Ratings, alleging the credit-rating firm's regulatory filings included inaccuracies.

* Ford Motor Co said it would build its fifth car factory in eastern China as part of a plan to double its production capacity and sales outlets in the country by 2015 -- a $5 billion bet overall on a market where the U.S. auto maker faces significant challenges.

* The hedge-fund industry is bigger than ever before, after a market rally helped lift assets under management to a record. Total hedge-fund assets surged to $2.13 trillion at the end of the first quarter, beating the previous high of $2.04 trillion, set in the middle of last year, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. Higher returns, rather than the flow of new money from investors, accounted for a large portion of the industry's growth.

