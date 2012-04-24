April 24The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In what is likely to be the last snapshot of its financial condition before an expected May IPO, Facebook disclosed that its first-quarter profit and revenue declined from the final quarter of 2011.

* Government trustees are projecting Social Security will exhaust its trust fund three years sooner than previously thought.

* New York law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf is more deeply in debt than previously thought. It owes about $75 million to a syndicate of bank lenders.

* Unilever is negotiating to build a $100 million palm-oil processing plant in Indonesia, an attempt to accelerate its commitment to sourcing the oil in ways that don't destroy the environment.

* Planetary Resources will outline a plan to send an unmanned spacecraft to an asteroid and mine it for valuable metals and water that could be used in further space exploration or returned to earth.

* The union representing American Airlines' mechanics agreed to send the airline's latest contract proposal to members for a vote.

* A U.S. trade panel Monday voted against imposing retaliatory duties on galvanized steel wire from China and Mexico, determining that U.S. producers aren't being hurt by the rise in imports.

* Spain's economy contracted 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the fourth, the country's central bank said Monday, the latest evidence that Spain's efforts to rein in government spending could be feeding a downward economic spiral.

