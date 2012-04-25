April 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Despite a recession in Europe and slower growth in China, some big U.S. industrial companies are reporting surprisingly robust results for the first quarter and sounding confident about the rest of the year.

r.reuters.com/wuz77s

* News Corp's James Murdoch, at a media-ethics inquiry, was grilled about the company's relationship with the U.K. government minister who oversaw a crucial regulatory review of its effort to gain full control of BSkyB.

r.reuters.com/xuz77s

* A former BP engineer was arrested and accused of destroying evidence relating to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill.

r.reuters.com/zuz77s

* Ford Motor completed its long journey back to Wall Street's good graces when Fitch Ratings became the first debt-rating firm to lift its rating on the auto maker's debt to investment grade.

r.reuters.com/dyz77s

* The U.S. Agriculture Department said Tuesday that a California dairy cow tested positive for mad-cow disease, the first appearance of the brain-wasting illness in the U.S. since 2006.

r.reuters.com/fyz77s

* American International Group sued Steven Udvar-Hazy, the co-founder and former CEO of its giant aircraft-leasing business, accusing the industry veteran of stealing trade secrets and other confidential information for a rival company he now runs.

r.reuters.com/hyz77s

* Shutterfly Inc will acquire Kodak Gallery from Eastman Kodak Co for $23.8 million after no other bidders came forward with a higher bid for the online photo service, people familiar with the matter said.

r.reuters.com/jyz77s