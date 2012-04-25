UPDATE 4-Samsung chief grilled for 15 hours in South Korea graft probe
* S.Korean president impeached by parliament due to scandal (Recasts, adds detail on other Samsung execs)
April 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Despite a recession in Europe and slower growth in China, some big U.S. industrial companies are reporting surprisingly robust results for the first quarter and sounding confident about the rest of the year.
* News Corp's James Murdoch, at a media-ethics inquiry, was grilled about the company's relationship with the U.K. government minister who oversaw a crucial regulatory review of its effort to gain full control of BSkyB.
* A former BP engineer was arrested and accused of destroying evidence relating to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill.
* Ford Motor completed its long journey back to Wall Street's good graces when Fitch Ratings became the first debt-rating firm to lift its rating on the auto maker's debt to investment grade.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said Tuesday that a California dairy cow tested positive for mad-cow disease, the first appearance of the brain-wasting illness in the U.S. since 2006.
* American International Group sued Steven Udvar-Hazy, the co-founder and former CEO of its giant aircraft-leasing business, accusing the industry veteran of stealing trade secrets and other confidential information for a rival company he now runs.
* Shutterfly Inc will acquire Kodak Gallery from Eastman Kodak Co for $23.8 million after no other bidders came forward with a higher bid for the online photo service, people familiar with the matter said.
SEOUL, Feb 14 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee left the South Korean special prosecutor's office early on Tuesday after being questioned for a second time in an investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: