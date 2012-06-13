June 13 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department is conducting a wide-ranging
antitrust investigation into whether cable companies are acting
improperly to quash nascent competition from online video,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* JPMorgan's Dimon is expected to tell a Senate
hearing that he feels "terrible" about the bank's costly trading
blunder and has appointed new managers to fix the problems.
* U.S. lawmakers investigating spying threats from China are
pressing two Chinese telecommunications firms active in U.S.
markets for details about their relationship with the Chinese
government and with U.S. companies.
* ING Bank has agreed to pay a record penalty of $619
million for illegally moving billions of dollars through the
U.S. banking system on behalf of Cuban and Iranian clients and
threatening to fire employees if they failed to conceal the
origin of the money.
* Global Payments Inc, the payments processor that
was hit earlier this year with a big data breach, said the
incident may have been broader than initially estimated.
* Dell Inc disclosed plans to pay a quarterly
dividend, becoming the latest technology company looking to
boost shareholder value and attract a new group of investors.
* Lawyers hired by Wal-Mart Stores Inc to evaluate
its anti corruption policies have recommended adding India and
South Africa to a review that includes Mexico, Brazil and China,
said a letter to the company from congressional Democrats.
* Verizon Wireless lifted the curtain on its long-awaited
shared-data plans that allow users to put additional devices
under one umbrella.
* Former British Prime Minister John Major, testifying
before a media-ethics inquiry in London, said News Corp
Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch in 1997 tried to
persuade him to change his stance on Europe in exchange for
support from his newspapers.
* BP Plc said Tuesday that it began the start-up
process of Galapagos, one of its major oil-and-gas projects in
the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
