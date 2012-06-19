June 19 The following were the top stories in
* The afterglow from Greece's vote to try to remain in the
euro was quickly extinguished by bad news out of Spain that
rattled investors' faith in the currency bloc's ability to
support its most troubled members.
* For venture capitalists and other prominent investors in
young companies, an initial public offering is supposed to be
the big payoff for years of patience. It's not working out that
way for some backers of newly public Internet companies.
* Oracle Corp said Monday that its fourth-quarter
profit increased 7.5 percent, a surprise announcement three days
ahead of schedule that appeared to be triggered by the departure
of a top sales executive.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co trader Bruno Michel Iksil at
times resisted sharing some details of his positions with
superiors, while trading executive Achilles Macris had a history
of clashing with co-workers, according to current and former
colleagues.
* With prices for oil, its main export, sliding, Russia is
already gearing up for economic troubles, laying plans for
spending cuts and a weaker ruble if the global situation worsens
further, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.
* Business-software company ServiceNow Inc plans this week
to start pitching shares to large investors ahead of an initial
public offering, people familiar with the matter said, in one of
the first signs of life for U.S. IPOs since Facebook Inc
went public in a botched offering a month ago.
* Facebook Inc agreed to acquire start-up Face.com,
whose technology users of the social-networking site can deploy
to recognize contacts in photos.
* A representative of activist investor Carl Icahn will join
the board of embattled natural-gas giant Chesapeake Energy Corp
, according to people familiar with the matter.
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is launching on
Tuesday the first part of an online database of complaints from
customers in the $2.05 trillion credit-card industry.
* Stanford Financial Group's top investment executive,
Laura Pendergest-Holt, is expected to plead guilty to
obstruction of justice Thursday for her alleged role in a $7
billion Ponzi scheme.
* Marriott International Inc plans to invest $2
billion to open new hotels over the next three years, even as
the travel market faces headwinds in the U.S. and Europe.
