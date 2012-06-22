June 22 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Moody's downgraded more than a dozen global banks, including the five largest U.S. banks with global trading arms, as the industry grapples with a soft economy and tougher regulations.

link.reuters.com/zyv88s

* The ties between a top Goldman Sachs manager and the controversial hedge fund Galleon Group were closer than previously known.

link.reuters.com/baw88s

* Regulators and investors are concerned that some European banks are artificially boosting a key measure of their financial health, their capital ratios, through the way they assign "risk weightings" to assets.

link.reuters.com/daw88s

* Some 150 private investment advisers opted to mask the real names of their individual funds when they complied with new rules that forced many hedge-fund firms to register with the SEC this year.

link.reuters.com/faw88s

* Sales of previously owned homes in May rose sharply compared with a year ago, but dipped from April, underscoring the fragility of the housing market's recovery.

link.reuters.com/gaw88s

* Daniel Rice III, co-manager of $4.4 billion in energy assets at BlackRock Inc, will leave the firm at year end, the world's largest asset-management firm announced Thursday.

link.reuters.com/jaw88s

* A $1.1 billion acquisition of Norit NV, a Dutch maker of carbons for filtration equipment, announced Thursday is expected to mark the onset of a new round of deal activity in the chemicals sector, an industry that so far this year has seen a dearth of deals.

link.reuters.com/kaw88s

* When the U.S. economy began to strengthen earlier this year, companies cut back on layoffs and posted more job openings. What they didn't do was actually step up their hiring.

link.reuters.com/maw88s

* Business activity in the euro zone contracted sharply in June, a closely watched survey showed, underscoring the currency bloc's deepening economic malaise as it confronts an escalating debt crisis along its southern fringe.

link.reuters.com/naw88s

* The European Central Bank is poised to relax its collateral rules for central-bank loans in a bid to ease strains on commercial banks in Spain and the rest of Southern Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.

link.reuters.com/paw88s

* Chesapeake Energy Corp chose former Conoco Inc Chief Executive Archie Dunham to head its retooled board of directors, as the embattled natural-gas giant made good on a pledge to change its leadership in response to intense shareholder pressure.

link.reuters.com/qaw88s