June 27 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Obama has managed to retain a narrow lead in his race for re-election despite a spate of bad economic news and surging GOP optimism about Romney's prospects, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. link.reuters.com/syn98s

* America will halve its reliance on Middle East oil by the end of this decade and could end it completely by 2035 due to declining demand and growth of new petroleum sources, energy analysts say. link.reuters.com/tyn98s

* Global commodities giants Xstrata Plc and Glencore International Plc are under intense pressure to amend their proposed merger as people close to the matter said it is becoming increasingly clear shareholders will block the landmark deal on its current terms. link.reuters.com/vyn98s

* Samsung Electronics Co was dealt a blow Tuesday when a California judge issued an injunction banning sales of the company's Galaxy Tab 10.1 touchscreen tablet at the request of Apple Inc. link.reuters.com/zyn98s

* News Corp board is set to decide Wednesday whether to proceed with a split of the media conglomerate into two companies, carving the bigger and more profitable entertainment businesses from the newspapers. link.reuters.com/bap98s

* Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze, who resigned from the company's board earlier this month, is working with Wall Street bankers to explore taking the electronics retailer private. link.reuters.com/cap98s

* Coca-Cola Inc plans to pour $5 billion into India by 2020. Despite a tumultuous history there and government policy flip-flops, the company sees potential in a fast-growing nation where average Coke consumption is just 12 bottles a year. link.reuters.com/dap98s

* Five years after Wal-Mart Stores Inc promised to open thousands of health-care clinics in its sprawling supercenters, it has fallen far behind its retailing rivals in what has become a race to provide basic medical care in stores. link.reuters.com/fap98s

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has voted to file a civil lawsuit against hedge fund manager Philip Falcone and his firm Harbinger Capital Partners LLC, according to people close to the investigation. link.reuters.com/gap98s

* Days before a U.S. bankruptcy judge is expected to rule on labor savings at American Airlines parent AMR Corp two unions indicated they are willing to resume bargaining over new contracts the carrier said it needs to successfully restructure. link.reuters.com/jap98s

* Boeing Co is abruptly changing the chief executive of its commercial unit on the eve of a major air show where the jet maker is expected to announce significant orders for a new version of its 737 Max aircraft. link.reuters.com/kap98s

* New car sales in the U.S. in June are expected to reach their highest point since 2007, according to a new survey. link.reuters.com/map98s

* Nora Ephron, an essayist and screenwriter whose fixation on food, real estate and the relationships between men and women helped reinvigorate the Hollywood romantic comedy, dies at 71. link.reuters.com/nap98s

* Google Inc is expected this week to show off a tablet running its newest mobile software and a service for companies to rent computer servers to store data, according to people familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/pap98s

* Facebook Inc acknowledged that it could have made a better effort to educate the social network's users about changes to the way email addresses are displayed with profiles. link.reuters.com/qap98s