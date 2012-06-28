June 28 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* News Corp board approved a plan to split the conglomerate in two pieces, separating its lucrative entertainment operations from its publishing business, said a person familiar with the situation. link.reuters.com/sat98s

* OxyContin is set to go off patent next year, but the maker of the heavily abused painkiller is trying to extend its exclusive rights to the drug, arguing that a new version it spent $100 million to develop might curtail abuse. link.reuters.com/zat98s

* No matter how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the federal healthcare law, states will face huge struggles paying for ballooning health expenses and swelling uninsured populations, a problem that has prompted some states to draft their own overhaul plans. link.reuters.com/get98s

* Barclays Plc agreed to pay $453 million in fines to U.S. and U.K. regulators after admitting that traders and executives tried to manipulate interest rates tied to loans and financial contracts around the world. link.reuters.com/het98s

* Google Inc unveiled a new tablet computer called the Nexus 7 that rivals Amazon.com's Kindle Fire in both size and price. link.reuters.com/tat98s

* Research In Motion is expected to report an operating loss Thursday following a decline caused partly by overconfidence in its keyboard devices amid the rise of app-loaded touch-screen smartphones. link.reuters.com/vat98s

* A U.S. financial regulator warned that new rules may be needed to address hidden dangers in reverse mortgages, the special loans that enable cash-strapped seniors to borrow against the equity in their homes. link.reuters.com/ket98s

* Delaware's legislature on Wednesday passed a law that could make the state the first to open its population to a full range of legal online gambling, including Internet blackjack, poker and slot games. link.reuters.com/met98s

* The brother of convicted Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff will plead guilty to criminal charges, marking the first time a family member has admitted guilt since the fraud came to light more than three years ago. link.reuters.com/net98s

* Xstrata Plc and Glencore International Plc agreed on Wednesday to revise a key element of their landmark merger, shifting the focus now to whether Glencore is willing to sweeten the price to quell a shareholder rebellion over terms of the deal. link.reuters.com/pet98s

* Spanish-owned banks aren't the only ones under pressure to fortify themselves against Spain's crumbling economy. Foreign banks with big Spanish operations also find themselves in a tough position and with few options. link.reuters.com/qet98s

* U.S. securities regulators accused hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone of putting his own interests, including Manhattan townhouses, a security detail and other trappings of a "lavish lifestyle," ahead of investors in his firm, Harbinger Capital Partners. link.reuters.com/ret98s

* European leaders embark on talks Thursday over steps they hope will begin to lift doubts about the survival of the euro, amid heavy skepticism in financial markets. link.reuters.com/set98s

* Americans by a wide margin favor President Barack Obama's new policy of halting deportations of many young illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, a new poll shows. link.reuters.com/vet98s

* Italy's Parliament approved a landmark overhaul of the country's labor law on Wednesday, boosting Prime Minister Mario Monti's position ahead of a critical summit of European leaders in Brussels. link.reuters.com/tet98s