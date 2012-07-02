July 2 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The chairman of Barclays Plc, Marcus Agius, will
step down amid fallout from the bank's $453 million settlement
of an interest-rate manipulation probe, according to three
people close to the bank. link.reuters.com/feg29s
* Mexico's former ruling party, promising to put the country
back in the big leagues of emerging economies, claimed a
presidential victory Sunday, appearing to cap a remarkable
comeback for a party once called "the perfect dictatorship" for
its long grip on power. link.reuters.com/geg29s
* Apple Inc will pay $60 million to settle a
trademark dispute with a Chinese company over the iPad name,
according to a Chinese court, potentially resolving a case that
illustrated new intellectual-property challenges for foreign
businesses in China. link.reuters.com/heg29s
* A plan by world powers for a Syrian political transition
appeared doomed Sunday, with Bashar al-Assad's regime
interpreting the outcome as a fresh lifeline from Russia - its
principal international backer - while the lack of any reference
in the plan to Mr. Assad's departure from office angered the
Syrian opposition. link.reuters.com/jeg29s
* Dell Inc is close to striking a deal to buy Quest
Software Inc after trumping a private-equity group, and
an announcement could come as early as Monday, people familiar
with the matter said. link.reuters.com/keg29s