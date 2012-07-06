July 6 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Central banks in China, the euro zone, the U.K. and other countries took new steps to bolster growth amid mounting worries about the global economy, but the moves didn't appear to reassure investors. link.reuters.com/gab39s

* Lower gasoline prices and steep promotions did little to get America's consumers out shopping last month. June retail sales grew at the slowest pace in more than two years, held back by flagging consumer confidence. link.reuters.com/hab39s

* Bausch & Lomb Inc could be ready to go public as early as the end of this year, people familiar with the company's thinking said, a move that would come amid renewed health for the eye-products maker. link.reuters.com/jab39s

* Norwegian oil-and-gas giant Statoil ASA and other companies represented by Norway's Oil Industry Association have threatened to lock out workers and shut down production on the Norwegian continental shelf starting Tuesday in hopes of forcing an end to a 12-day strike that has already put upward pressure on oil prices and crimped revenue. link.reuters.com/kab39s

* Yahoo Inc is considering Jason Kilar, the chief of video site Hulu LLC, for its permanent CEO position, according to a person familiar with the search. link.reuters.com/nab39s

* A federal judge Thursday ordered J.P. Morgan Chase & Co to explain why it isn't releasing internal emails to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as part of a probe of alleged market manipulation. link.reuters.com/pab39s