July 12 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials sent new signals they are
seriously considering more actions to bolster the economic
recovery but disappointed many investors by not indicating they
are committed to taking action. link.reuters.com/qez39s
* Former partners of failed law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf llp
were offered a stark choice Wednesday: give back as much as
$103.6 million in pay and other benefits, or face years of
litigation. link.reuters.com/rez39s
* TMX Group Inc, Canada's top exchange operator, is
in talks to acquire U.S. exchange group Direct Edge Holdings
llc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move
that would add a significant international player to the
competitive U.S. stock-trading industry. link.reuters.com/cez39s
* Renault SA lowered its sales-growth target for
2012 as the sputtering European economy offset growth elsewhere.
link.reuters.com/sez39s
* German tax inspectors in recent weeks have been raiding
the homes of Credit Suisse Group AG clients suspected
of evading taxes, according to bank and German government
officials. link.reuters.com/tez39s
* Supervalu Inc, whose 4,400 stores include brands
such as Albertsons and Jewel-Osco, said it is considering
selling all or part of the company and will suspend its
quarterly dividend. link.reuters.com/wez39s
* SkyWest Inc on Wednesday announced plans to buy
up to 100 Mitsubishi Regional Jets, becoming the second U.S.
carrier to commit to the new plane. link.reuters.com/xez39s
* U.S. aluminium company Alcoa Inc has signed new
multi-year agreements valued at about $1.4 billion to supply
Airbus with products for virtually all of the
passenger-jet maker's commercial programs, including the new
A350. link.reuters.com/zez39s
* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced new
austerity measures Wednesday that should help Madrid cut its
budget deficit by 65 billion ($80 billion) through to 2015, and
warned the euro-zone's fourth-largest economy may not grow at
all next year. link.reuters.com/buz39s
* Official data due this week are expected to show growth in
China slowing to its lowest rate since the global financial
crisis. But some economists say they are turning up evidence
that the true picture could be even worse. link.reuters.com/cuz39s
* India is about to get its third national stock exchange,
just as trading volume here dwindles. MCX Stock Exchange Ltd,
known as MCX-SX, has received approval from India's
capital-markets regulator to offer trading in equities and
related products, the exchange said. link.reuters.com/fuz39s
* Brazil's central bank on Wednesday tried to counter the
slowness with its eighth consecutive rate cut to a record 8
percent low, as many economists say the nation's plan must be
redrawn as revival efforts fall short. link.reuters.com/duz39s