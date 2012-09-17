Sept 17 The following were the top stories in
* Activist investment fund Starboard Value LP is expected to
disclose on Monday it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office
Depot Inc and argue the office-products supplier can
improve profitability by implementing a host of suggestions laid
out by the fund, people familiar with the matter said.
* United States Treasury Department is resisting a push by
General Motors Co to sell the government's entire stake
in the auto maker - the latest source of tension between two
unlikely partners thrust together at the depths of the financial
crisis.
* Waypoint Real Estate Group Llc, a major investor in U.S.
foreclosed homes, has secured a $65 million loan from Citigroup
Inc to help add to its portfolio of properties, according
to people familiar with the matter.
* Heineken NV is giving its green bottle a
face-lift in the U.S., hoping it will help its flagship Dutch
lager and one-time leading beer import stand tall again after
years of market-share losses.
* The Winklevoss twins lost the biggest social-network
showdown ever when their rival, Mark Zuckerberg, walked away
with Facebook Inc. Now they are trying again - with a
social network for professional investors.