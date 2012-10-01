Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xstrata Plc's board of directors recommended Monday that its shareholders vote in favor of Glencore International Plc's revised merger proposal after making several revisions aimed at breaking a logjam over executive pay that has threatened to derail the historic tie-up.
* Energy producer Dynegy Inc is set to leave bankruptcy protection on Monday as a much leaner company, but perhaps one more vulnerable to a takeover.
* Nokia Oyj, looking to increase use of its mapping software, will unveil a new deal with Oracle Corp intended to give Oracle's customers access to Nokia's growing vault of map data and location services.
* Global trade is stalling, dimming prospects that exports will buoy the U.S. economy in the coming months.
* Accounting rule makers are on the verge of rolling back a widely assailed provision that counterintuitively adds to U.S. banks' profits when their debt looks riskier to investors and penalizes them when it looks safer.
* LG Electronics Inc and Whirlpool Corp have agreed to settle patent infringement disputes related to refrigerators, concluding years of patent litigation between the two companies.
* A start-up called FreedomPop, backed by a founder of Skype, is set to launch a wireless data service that promises to save customers hundreds of dollars a year, at a time when cellphone bills are chewing up a growing share of the household budget.
* Private-equity firm First Reserve Corp has formed a new venture to build pipelines throughout the booming oil fields of North Dakota, an investment aimed at resolving transportation bottlenecks plaguing energy producers in the region.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)