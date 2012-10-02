Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
* New York's top prosecutor opened a new front in efforts to hold banks accountable for the financial crisis by filing a civil lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co, alleging widespread fraud by the company's Bear Stearns unit in the sale of mortgage-backed securities.
* The judge overseeing the patent dispute between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co in a California federal court lifted a sales ban on a Samsung tablet computer after a jury found in August that the product didn't infringe an Apple patent.
* EADS shareholder Lagardère SCA said the terms of the aerospace company's proposed merger with BAE Systems Plc are "unsatisfactory" and should be re-examined, throwing another wrench into negotiations to create the world's largest defense and aerospace conglomerate.
* American Express Co, the credit-card giant with a reputation for affluent customers and customer service, agreed to pay $112.5 million to resolve charges from banking regulators that it engaged in illegal card practices.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pushed back against criticism that the central bank's low-interest-rate policies are enabling bad fiscal policy in Washington, saying the Fed's approach could help shrink the federal budget deficit over time.
* U.S. manufacturers rebounded in September, with fresh data showing factory activity expanded for the first time in four months despite weakening economies around the globe.
* Euro-zone manufacturing activity shrank for the 14th-straight month in September and unemployment hit a fresh record in August, suggesting prospects are slim for a quick return to growth in the currency bloc.
* Greece's international lenders cast doubt on parts of Athens' plans to save billions of euros through new cutbacks and tax measures, throwing a potential wrench in the government's efforts to reach a quick deal to unlock new aid for the country.
* The former head of failed lender IndyMac Bancorp Inc will pay $80,000 to settle a charge he misrepresented the company's financial condition, after a judge dismissed other civil allegations against him.
* British authorities have charged four people, including a former executive at Deutsche Bank AG, in relation to an alleged insider-trading ring in the most high-profile U.K. case of its kind.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.