Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The number of people sickened with fungal meningitis from
tainted spinal steroid injections has now risen to 91 in nine
states, including seven deaths, federal officials said.
* China's Huawei poses a national-security
threat and may have violated U.S. laws, a year-long
investigation by the House intelligence committee has concluded.
* Government officials negotiating terms for the proposed
merger of BAE Systems and Airbus parent EADS
remain deadlocked over key issues including state ownership
stakes.
* YouTube expands the program to produce content for its
video website as it seeks more ad dollars.
* The U.K. government is laying out the battle lines for
additional austerity measures even as it faces pressure to
reboot the country's faltering economy.
* Real-estate tycoon Sam Zell is close to tapping the top
executive at one of his residential-real-estate companies to
replace the chief executive of Zell's international business,
who stunned the real-estate industry when he departed suddenly
last month, according to people briefed on the matter.
* Foxconn Technology Group, the parent of Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co, a major Apple Inc
supplier, said Saturday two disputes between employees occurred
at one of its China manufacturing plants this month.