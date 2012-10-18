Oct 18 The following are the top stories in the
* Sprint Nextel Corp is in talks to gain control of
partner Clearwire Corp's board via agreements with the
wireless broadband operator's other investors, people familiar
with the matter said.
* BP Plc is close to a pact to sell its 50 percent
stake in troubled Russian venture TNK-BP Ltd to state
oil company NK Rosneft' OAO for about $25 billion in
cash and shares, people close to the talks said.
* Oil-rich Angola launched a $5 billion sovereign-wealth
fund that will focus on infrastructure and hotel projects at
home and will seek investment opportunities beyond the borders
of the southern African country.
* ASML Holding NV launched a 1.95 billion euros
($2.56 billion) cash and shares offer for U.S.-based Cymer Inc
as it tries to speed the development of the next
generation of microchips needed to improve the performance and
efficiency of smartphones and tablets.
* PepsiCo Inc's soda brands continued to gain share
in North America in the third quarter. Pepsi reported a 4.9
percent decline in third-quarter earnings due to higher costs,
more spending on advertising and unfavorable currency
translation.
* Commercial fallout from doping allegations against Lance
Armstrong hit Wednesday, as Nike Inc, RadioShack Corp
, Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc, the
makers of Trek bikes and Giro helmets, and others distanced
themselves from the former cycling champ.
* A former U.S. corporate leader and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director, Rajat Gupta, should spend up to 10 years in
prison for "shocking" crimes that led to his insider-trading
conviction, prosecutors said. However, lawyers for Rajat Gupta
said he should receive probation and community service.
* The death toll from fungal-meningitis cases rose to 19
people on Wednesday and health officials said that about 250
patients have contracted fungal meningitis tied to a steroid
injection from the New England Compounding Center of Framingham,
Massachusetts.