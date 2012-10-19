Oct 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama retains steady leads over Mitt Romney in Wisconsin and Iowa, two battlegrounds drawing increased attention in the final sprint to Election Day, according to new polls conducted just before and after Tuesday's presidential debate.

* Google Inc's quarterly earnings report hit Wall Street more than three hours early on Thursday due to a glitch. The bigger glitch was what the Internet giant's results actually showed.

* European leaders early Friday agreed to have a new supervisor for euro-zone banks up and running next year, a step that will pave the way for the bloc's bailout fund to pump capital directly into banks throughout the single-currency area.

* Microsoft Corp's quarterly earnings dropped 22 percent amid weak demand for personal computers and slowing growth for its once-strong business software, underscoring the stakes for the company to successfully launch its dramatically overhauled Windows operating system next week.

* Big bond auctions in Italy and Spain gave a surprising boost to the biggest countries reeling under Europe's debt crisis, with Italy selling a record 18 billion euros ($23.57 billion) worth - enough to satisfy its borrowing needs for the rest of the year in one unexpected stroke.

* China said its economy continued to slow in the third quarter just weeks before it embarks on a once-a-decade change in leadership, compounding concerns about the outlook for one of the world's major engines of growth.

* The board of Lowe's Cos Inc is looking for an heir apparent to Chief Executive Robert Niblock, as the home-improvement retailer struggles to compete with resurgent rival Home Depot Inc.

* Chilean retail giant Cencosud SA agreed to acquire the Colombian business of French retailer Carrefour SA for 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), in a move that shows how local companies are taking advantage of European counterparts weakened by the Continent's debt crisis.