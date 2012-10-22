Oct 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Canada's rejection of Petronas's bid for a Canadian natural-gas producer has sown worry among Chinese investors that Ottawa might be rolling up the welcome mat it has long had out for Asian companies.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group is facing pressure from the British government to sell its Citizens Financial Group, which has nearly 1,500 branches in 13 U.S. states.

* Denver's Prospect Global Resources reached a $2 billion agreement to deliver potash to Sichuan Chemical, illustrating how Chinese demand is reshaping the market for agricultural goods.

* BP plans on Monday to announce a preliminary agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to Rosneft, a deal that would dramatically alter BP's presence in the world's largest energy market.'

* Patrick Fitzgerald, the former Chicago U.S. attorney who led a string of high-profile criminal prosecutions over the past decade, is joining the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

* British police officers probing allegations of sexual abuse against a deceased British Broadcasting Corp host have officially opened a criminal investigation related to the matter, escalating a scandal that has been roiling Britain's publicly funded network for weeks.