* Canada's rejection of Petronas's bid for a
Canadian natural-gas producer has sown worry among Chinese
investors that Ottawa might be rolling up the welcome mat it has
long had out for Asian companies.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group is facing pressure
from the British government to sell its Citizens Financial
Group, which has nearly 1,500 branches in 13 U.S. states.
* Denver's Prospect Global Resources reached a $2 billion
agreement to deliver potash to Sichuan Chemical,
illustrating how Chinese demand is reshaping the market for
agricultural goods.
* BP plans on Monday to announce a preliminary
agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to
Rosneft, a deal that would dramatically alter BP's
presence in the world's largest energy market.'
* Patrick Fitzgerald, the former Chicago U.S. attorney who
led a string of high-profile criminal prosecutions over the past
decade, is joining the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom.
* British police officers probing allegations of sexual
abuse against a deceased British Broadcasting Corp
host have officially opened a criminal investigation related to
the matter, escalating a scandal that has been roiling Britain's
publicly funded network for weeks.