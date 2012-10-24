Oct 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc unveiled a smaller iPad and yet another version of its larger tablet, seeking to blunt an advance by rivals while preserving its premium pricing strategy.

* After a slow start, Facebook Inc's effort to squeeze more money from advertisers on mobile devices is starting to pay off. The mobile boost helped revenue rise 32 percent in the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, to $1.26 billion, slightly topping Wall Street's expectations.

* British defense giant BAE Systems Plc, recovering from the failure of its proposed merger with Airbus parent EADS NV, now faces the challenge of convincing investors that the plan wasn't an act of desperation.

* Zynga Inc is cutting staff for the first time in the social-games maker's brief history, by parting ways with about 5 percent of its workforce.

* Nokia Oyj completed a bond offering to raise 750 million euros ($972.30 million), moving to take advantage of favorable lending conditions to help shore up the company's liquidity reserves, an area that came under scrutiny in its earnings report last week.

* Netflix Inc reported an 88 percent drop in third-quarter net income and lowered its expectations for subscriber additions, sending shares tumbling.

* The British Broadcasting Corp's director general defended the network's much-criticized handling of a scandal over alleged serial sex abuse by its late star Jimmy Savile, even as he said the case shows there was a "problem of culture inside the BBC" in the past.

* Barnes & Noble Inc said customers at 63 stores in nine states may have had their credit-card information stolen.