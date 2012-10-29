Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
* Stock and options exchanges and their regulators will close U.S. markets on Monday, the first unscheduled, market-wide shutdown since September 2001, as Wall Street braced for Hurricane Sandy's approach.
* UBS AG is aiming to eliminate as many as 15 lines of business and a third or more of the jobs at its investment-banking division as part of a plan to restore the business to health, according to people involved with the effort.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has expressed interest in buying book publisher Penguin Group, potentially undermining merger discussions between Penguin and Random House, people familiar with the situation said.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd slashed its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year, citing lower-than-expected vehicle sales and the impact of the strong yen.
* Demand for displays used in smartphones and tablets helped LG Display Co Ltd post its first quarterly net profit in a year, though its earnings missed analysts' forecasts.
* The pain at Viacom Inc's children's cable network has spread to its grown-up channels. Comedy Central's prime-time audience fell 19 percent in the four weeks through Oct. 21, while MTV's viewership declined 32 percent in the same period, according to Nielsen.
* Federal prosecutors and casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp have discussed settling a United States Justice Department probe into whether Sands violated money-laundering laws regarding a pair of high-rolling gamblers who were later charged with crimes, people familiar with the case said.
* English Premier League soccer games will move to NBC from Fox and ESPN next year under a new deal announced.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.