Nov 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney crisscrossed
the country Sunday to energize supporters in key states, as new
polls forecast a down-to-the-wire election and both sides
claimed they had the momentum to win.
* Wall Street pay will bounce in 2012 from last year's
sharply reduced levels, but bonuses will be lower and have more
strings attached than before the financial crisis, the latest
tally of finance-industry compensation shows.
* The European Central Bank is looking into whether it is
treating Spanish government Treasury bills too generously when
commercial banks present them as collateral for loans,
potentially reviving concerns over the safety of the central
bank's 3 trillion euros ($3.85 trillion)balance sheet.
* Mutual funds run by three of the banks that helped
Facebook Inc go public were quick to flock to the stock
during the high-profile initial public offering in May, but new
data show they were also among the first out the door when the
social-network giant's stock began tanking soon after.
* Billionaire Beanie Baby mogul Ty Warner has notified Four
Seasons Hotels and Resorts that an unidentified buyer has
offered him $900 million for the Four Seasons Hotel New York,
according to people briefed on the matter.