Nov 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The day after a hard-fought election that left Barack Obama in the White House and control of Congress divided between the two parties, the nation's political leaders promised to try to avoid year-end spending cuts and tax increases that threaten to push the U.S. back into recession. ()

* Home prices in the United States appreciated in a growing number of cities during the third quarter, the latest evidence that the real estate recovery is gaining momentum and breadth. ()

* Greek lawmakers narrowly approved a multibillion-euro austerity package early Thursday in an effort to win more bailout funds, but the measures also threaten to deepen the country's brutal recession and destabilize its fragile politics. ()

* Morgan Stanley moved to reassure its investment bankers that this week's management shake-up won't diminish the role of the firm's deal makers. ()

* AT&T plans to invest $14 billion over the next three years to significantly expand its wireless and wireline IP broadband networks in an effort to support increased customer demand for high-speed Internet. ()