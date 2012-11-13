Flat European shares helped by positive earnings updates
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Steven Sinofsky, president of Microsoft Corp's Windows division and a 23-year veteran of the company, is leaving the software giant less than three weeks after the release of a revamped version of Windows he spearheaded. ()
* Jefferies agreed on Monday to sell itself to its largest shareholder Leucadia National Corp, a financial-holding company whose opportunistic investing approach and eclectic mix of businesses sometimes draw comparisons to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ()
* With the ink barely dry on China Petrochemical's $1.5 billion investment deal with Canada's Talisman Energy, the state-controlled Chinese company's chairman says it is already exploring ways to widen the partnership. ()
* The British Broadcasting Corp's top news management was in tatters on Monday over its mishandling of sex-abuse coverage, as the broadcaster's news chiefs vacated their posts and it released an internal report detailing serious journalistic failings. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama, as part of his effort to broker a deficit-reduction deal, will meet with a dozen of the country's top chief executives on Wednesday representing a number of business sectors. ()
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil