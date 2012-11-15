Nov 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China on Thursday officially unveiled the new Politburo Standing Committee, the group of people who will lead the Communist Party and thus the nation for the next five years. Vice President Xi Jinping, Vice Premier Li Keqiang and Chongqing party chief Zhang Dejiang were listed first by Xinhua, suggesting that they head the new party hierarchy. ()

* News Corp is closing in on a deal to buy a minority stake in New York regional sports network YES, according to three people with knowledge of the negotiations.()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc promoted the fewest executives to its coveted partnership ranks since before the company went public in 1999, a sign of the rampant belt-tightening under way at banks and securities firms. ()

* Nearly five months after the fierce public reaction to British banking giant Barclays Plc settlement of rate-rigging allegations with U.S. and U.K. regulators, several other banks in Europe and the U.S. are negotiating similar settlements. ()

* Nokia Corp sank to seventh place in the booming global smartphone market in the third quarter, as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co maintained their hold on a segment once dominated by the Finnish company. ()