* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is scrutinizing
whether the daily setting of gold and silver prices in London is
open to manipulation.
* A trans-Atlantic fight over the pursuit of Tom Hayes, in
U.S. and British probes of suspected interest-rate manipulation,
has created a rare rift in the relationship between prosecutors
in the two countries, according to people familiar with the
investigations.
* After months in decline, the U.S. dollar is powering
higher against the world's major currencies, a reversal driven
by the relative health of the U.S. economy that has strengthened
the greenback's role at the center of the global financial
system.
* Nabors Industries Ltd, the oil-drilling firm whose
pay practices have long rankled some investors, is paying Chief
Executive Anthony Petrello $60 million to give up potentially
unlimited annual bonuses and tie his future compensation more
closely to company performance.
* The San Diego family behind niche cable channel WealthTV
is partnering with the Washington Times to launch a 24-hour
conservative-leaning cable news network.
* Bankruptcy trusts paying claims to sickened victims of
companies that once made dangerous asbestos products aren't
"limitless, bottomless pits of money," according to
Representative Blake Farenthold, a Texas Republican, who backs
more scrutiny for their payment activities.
* SandRidge Energy Inc agreed to fire its chief
executive or give control of its board to an activist
shareholder, settling a closely watched proxy battle amid an
outbreak of investor unrest in the oil patch.
* Andy Rubin stepped aside as head of Google Inc's
android business, just as the internet giant faces the task of
handling an increasingly complicated set of partnerships that
made the mobile-phone software a success.
* A phone conversation last week between Ally Financial Inc
and the Federal Reserve got testy when the auto lender
said there was no excuse for the central bank's lack of
transparency on the math behind its 'stress test'.