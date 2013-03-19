March 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $730 million to settle claims that it misled investors in more than four dozen bond and preferred-stock offerings over more than two years, in the second-largest settlement of private securities litigation tied to the financial crisis. ()

* The rebounding housing market has helped return Fannie Mae to profitability and now might allow the government-controlled mortgage-finance company to do the once unthinkable: repay as much as $61.5 billion in rescue funds to the U.S. Treasury. ()

* John Malone's Liberty Media Corp is close to a deal to buy 25 percent of Charter Communications for about $2.5 billion, a move that would re-establish the media mogul as a force in the U.S. cable market. ()

* Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against a former chief executive of Calpers, one of the world's largest pension funds, in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud money managers such as Apollo Global Management LLC. ()

* The yoga-apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's shares tumbled late on Monday after saying it has pulled some of its popular black pants from stores after a mistake by a supplier left the pants too see-through.()

* Starbucks Corp has bought a 600-acre farm in Costa Rica to develop new coffee varieties and test methods to eradicate a fungal disease known as coffee rust that is vexing the industry. ()

* The rollout of HTC Corp's new flagship device, HTC One, is being pushed back due in part to some component shortages, executives said, a setback for the Taiwanese smartphone maker attempting to turn around its sales. ()

* The National Football League is teaming up with private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners in a search for ventures the two entities can jointly invest in. ()

* Chinese auto makers have pulled back from talks to buy Fisker Automotive Inc over a disagreement on whether to revive a loan agreement with the United States, leaving the company's future uncertain ahead of an April loan payment. ()

* Electronic Arts said John Riccitiello is stepping down as the videogame maker's CEO after his efforts to respond to changes in the videogame industry failed to boost the company's earnings or stock. ()

* Drug giant AstraZeneca Plc, seeking to invigorate a depleting drug pipeline, on Monday set out plans for a reorganization of its global research and development operations, which will include eliminating around 1,600 jobs over three years and relocating its headquarters to Cambridge, England. ()