April 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Morgan Stanley plans to claw back some of the pay
it owes a trader who pleaded guilty last week to a federal wire
fraud charge for misleading his former employer, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, according to people familiar with the case. ()
* J.C. Penney Co Inc dumped Ron Johnson, the chief
executive it poached from Apple Inc with great fanfare
17 months ago, replacing him midway through a major overhaul of
its stores that has produced a disastrous drop in sales. ()
* Cerberus Capital Management LP, known for its
purchase of Detroit auto maker Chrysler LLC during
the financial crisis, wants to buy the dicey portions of
securities tied to commercial mortgages, people familiar with
the fund said. ()
* Several dozen Chinese, Asian and Western business leaders
- including those from PepsiCo Inc and Volvo AB
- sat down on Monday with Chinese President Xi
Jinping for what was billed as a roundtable discussion. ()
* China's year-to-year consumer inflation fell to 2.1
percent in March, a lower-than-expected result that suggests the
threat of inflation in the world's No. 2 economy is ebbing. ()
* U.S. regulators are probing whether securities firms are
circumventing rules implemented in the wake of the financial
crisis to protect municipalities against potentially biased
investment advice, according to people familiar with regulators'
efforts. ()
* Alcoa Inc reported a 59 percent rise in net profit
for the first quarter and said production cutbacks in China are
reducing a glut of aluminum that has been weighing down prices
of the metal. ()
* The TV industry's best hope of shutting down TV startup
Aereo Inc could rest on a legal case involving something called
Aereokiller LLC. Aereo, which streams broadcast-TV signals over
the Web, has prompted major TV networks including CBS Corp
and Walt Disney Co to sue. ()