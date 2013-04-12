April 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A new U.S. military intelligence assessment says for the first time that North Korea may have developed a nuclear device small enough to mount on a ballistic missile, but said such a weapon's "reliability would be low". ()

* U.S. federal prosecutors brought criminal insider-trading charges against a former KPMG LLP partner who the government said reaped more than $50,000 in cash and gifts, including a $12,000 Rolex watch, for providing stock tips that enabled a friend to make at least $1.2 million in illicit profits. ()

* The Bank of Japan's new governor, who launched one of the world's most aggressive monetary-easing campaigns last week, shaded his views Thursday, noting that the central bank's ambitious inflation target is "flexible" and stressing he remains vigilant for signs that the BOJ's massive infusions of money into the economy is causing bubbles in stock or other asset markets. ()

* J.C. Penney Co Inc has hired bankers at Blackstone Group for advice on how the department-store chain can shore up its fast-eroding stockpile of cash, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* The board of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc slashed the bonus of Chief Executive Robert Greifeld following the exchange group's botched handling of the Facebook Inc stock-market debut. ()

* Eli Lilly and Co plans to lay off about 1,000 sales representatives in the United States, in a major restructuring that aims to cut the drug maker's costs in preparation for generic competition that will face two of its biggest-selling products, according to a person familiar with the matter. ()