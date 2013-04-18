April 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China plans to widen the yuan's trading band in the near future, a central-bank official said, suggesting leaders will press ahead with change despite the surprise slowing of the economy. ()

* A discouraging revenue forecast from an iPhone supplier, chip maker Cirrus Logic Inc, put fresh pressure on Apple Inc shares, which have now slumped 24 percent this year. ()

* Bank of America Corp shares dropped after first-quarter results fell short of expectations and showed the financial giant was struggling to boost growth in its core lending business. ()

* A pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested Wednesday that major financial institutions may need to hold even higher levels of capital, a sign of a growing concern over the efficacy of current regulatory efforts to address the risks posed by large, complex firms. ()

* Testimony ended on Wednesday in a federal trial in New Orleans to determine civil liability faced by BP Plc and other companies as a result of the fatal 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ()

* The two biggest U.S. movie-theater chains, Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, are refusing to sell online tickets for Walt Disney Co's coming film "Iron Man 3" amid a dispute with the studio over how revenue is split. ()

* International investors in Russian oil company TNK-BP Holding OAO appealed to majority owner NK Rosneft OAO's chief executive to resolve a conflict that has caused the value of their TNK-BP shares to plunge by 50 percent in the past six months, highlighting worries about the rights of minority shareholders in the country. ()

* After a spate of high-profile ship mishaps, Carnival Corp plans to invest $600 million to $700 million on emergency safety and hospitality systems across its fleet. ()

* EBay Inc continued its turnaround with double-digit increases in revenue and profit for the first quarter, but sales growth slowed from last year's breakneck pace and the company forecast a weaker-than-expected outlook. ()